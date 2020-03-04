Molson Coors Brewing Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Molson Coors Brewing has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Molson Coors Brewing has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. 1,151,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

