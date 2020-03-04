Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Navient in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Navient by 19.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in Navient by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. 2,062,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,977. Navient Corp has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.