Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,030 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $9,420,000. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 307.5% during the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 1,345,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,465 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,971,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 748,429 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 200.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 741,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 570,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,377,448. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

