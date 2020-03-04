Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PXT. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 578,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,441. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$17.22 and a 1 year high of C$25.11.

In related news, Director Ronald Douglas Miller sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total transaction of C$889,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,000. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$1,150,625.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,690 shares of company stock worth $4,428,878.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

