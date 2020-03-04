Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,077. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.27 per share, with a total value of $532,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,512.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 12,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $664,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,657 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PATK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

