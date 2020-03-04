PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,188 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

PEP stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.96. 446,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,951. The company has a market cap of $191.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day moving average is $137.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

