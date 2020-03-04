Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:PLI)

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 291.50 ($3.83). The company had a trading volume of 177,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 3.58 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 363.45 ($4.78). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 319.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 314.24. The stock has a market cap of $626.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21.
About Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust
