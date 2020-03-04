Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Philip Morris International by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,414. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

