Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Lowered by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,684 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after buying an additional 884,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after buying an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after buying an additional 196,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 166,604 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after buying an additional 141,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. 9,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,514. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

POR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.