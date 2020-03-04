Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Releases Earnings Results

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%.

PGR opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a 52 week low of $67.94 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

