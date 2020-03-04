PUMA VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.0005 (LON:PU12) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

PUMA VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.0005 (LON:PU12) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from PUMA VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.0005’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PU12 stock remained flat at $GBX 83 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.09.

About PUMA VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.0005

Puma Vct 12 Plc is a fund of Puma Investments making growth capital. It make investments in established businesses based in the United Kingdom.

