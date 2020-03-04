Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,063 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Netflix by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.05. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.78.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.