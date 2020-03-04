Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,304 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,538 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $80.43. 135,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $93.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,941 shares of company stock worth $7,234,016. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

