Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. 98,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

