Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 13,449 Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $5,051,396.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,652 shares of company stock valued at $9,398,392 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

GH traded up $8.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,763. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a PE ratio of -98.27. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

