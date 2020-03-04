Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 6,802 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,325,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.08. 90,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.16. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

