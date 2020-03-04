Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $129.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,377. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.85. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

