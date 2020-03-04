Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG traded up $2.96 on Wednesday, reaching $94.71. 11,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.90. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

