Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 14,588.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $11,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.65. 11,084,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

