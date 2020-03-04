Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.56. 74,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $144.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.37.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.