Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 26,480 National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,260,000 after buying an additional 1,596,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 889,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,289 shares of company stock valued at $370,311. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. 10,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,861. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

