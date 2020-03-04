Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.80. 158,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,883. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

