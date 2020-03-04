Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, reaching $213.72. 18,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.99. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $166.15 and a 12 month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.