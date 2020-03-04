Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

NOMD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. 35,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

