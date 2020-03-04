Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kirby by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 4,721.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 178,180 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Kirby by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

KEX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $62.25 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,722.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

