Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.11 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,786,000 after purchasing an additional 98,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.54. 85,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $100.23 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

