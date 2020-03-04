Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1 Million in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 147,583 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 129,882 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

