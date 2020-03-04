Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,628 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 29.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 92.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 39.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 97,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lee J. Styslinger III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.56. The stock had a trading volume of 53,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of -79.95 and a beta of 1.42. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $151.06 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.65 and its 200-day moving average is $174.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.90.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

