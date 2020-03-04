Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,656,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 133,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 335,158 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 239,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 59,442 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. 22,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,664. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,846.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In related news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $128,468.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $788,066.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,843.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

