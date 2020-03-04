Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 5,961 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,327,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 277,183 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 73,851 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,482,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 136,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Brian Norris acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,075.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Lyle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

