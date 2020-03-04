Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 9,598 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NCR by 4,182.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 694,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,619,000 after acquiring an additional 390,502 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $13,152,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 370,334 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $11,443,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 60,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,966. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.70.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

