Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,335,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 439,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,947. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CL King started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

