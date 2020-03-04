Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,660,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,969,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. 100,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,689. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,442.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

