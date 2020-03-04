Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 15,801 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $2,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 2,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,625,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 44,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,575. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

