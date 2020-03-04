Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 296.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,446 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. 261,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,558. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

