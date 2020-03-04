Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,372 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,502,848. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.39. 3,825,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,789. The firm has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.