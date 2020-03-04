Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2020

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,114,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,124,000 after buying an additional 77,485 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 9,843,137 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $21,725,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 9,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 1,095,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

TECK traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 432,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,068. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit