Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,114,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,124,000 after buying an additional 77,485 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 9,843,137 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $21,725,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 9,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 1,095,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

TECK traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 432,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,068. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

