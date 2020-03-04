Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,036,000 after buying an additional 297,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after buying an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,366,000 after buying an additional 511,512 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,258,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,397,000 after buying an additional 84,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,302,000 after buying an additional 37,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.69. 109,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $75,223.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,793 shares of company stock worth $308,214. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.