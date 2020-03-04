Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Position Cut by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Rambus worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.66.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $340,364.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. 14,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. Rambus’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

