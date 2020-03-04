RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 414.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RMR Group worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

RMR Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. RMR Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

