Shelton Capital Management Acquires 2,916 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 108.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $104,265,000 after buying an additional 335,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 30.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,240,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,860,000 after buying an additional 288,286 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.65. 231,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,509. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

