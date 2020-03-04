Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 12,000 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Stratford Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

XBI stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 676,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

