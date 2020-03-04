Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 50,033 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $662,260,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,450,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,499,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.
NortonLifeLock Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
