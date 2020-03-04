Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.67. 847,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,850,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.37 and a 200 day moving average of $193.78. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $537.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

