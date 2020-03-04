Shelton Capital Management Buys 7,401 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 227.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,013. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,328.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

