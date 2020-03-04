Shelton Capital Management Cuts Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Trex were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,874,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,787,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,583,000.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,250. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.12.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

