Shelton Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 7,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,907,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.