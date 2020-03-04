Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC traded up $13.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.54. 37,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,906 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

