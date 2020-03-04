Shelton Capital Management Grows Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after acquiring an additional 131,352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,098,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.62.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,009,156. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,762. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.23. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

