Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned about 0.07% of InVitae worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InVitae by 1,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in InVitae by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. 97,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.07. InVitae Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 59.80% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,789 shares of company stock worth $2,542,480. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Cowen upped their price target on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.